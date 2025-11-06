The NZD/USD pair recovers some lost ground to near 0.5665, snapping the five-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. Nonetheless, the potential upside for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) might be limited after the country’s Unemployment Rate rose to the highest level since 2016. Traders will keep an eye on the Fedspeak later on Thursday.

New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate climbed to 5.3% in the third quarter (Q3), compared to 5.2% in Q2, Statistics New Zealand showed Wednesday. This figure aligned with the market consensus. Employment was unchanged from the previous three months, weaker than the estimated 0.1% increase.

The weak jobs report sealed the case for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) this month, which exerted some selling pressure on the Kiwi. Most economists expect another 25 basis points (bps) reduction at the final meeting of the year on November 26.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered its benchmark rate by 25 bps at its October meeting last week. While Fed Governor Stephen Miran suggested that another rate cut could be appropriate in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a more cautious approach, waiting for more data, which is complicated by the US government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the stronger-than-expected US economic data could provide some support to the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair. Private sector employment in the US climbed by 42,000 in October, compared to the 29,000 decrease (revised from -32,000) seen in September, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed Wednesday. This figure came in better than the estimations of 25,000. Additionally, the US ISM Services PMI rose to 52.4 in October, versus 50.0 prior and exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 50.8.