NZD/USD rebounds modestly from multi-week lows, stays below 0.7050

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is falling for the second straight trading day.
  • USD's market valuation drives NZD/USD's movements on Monday.
  • Slumping US stock futures suggest safe-haven flows will dominate the American session.

After advancing to fresh a fresh multi-year high of 0.7172 last Thursday, the NZD/USD pair made a technical correction and close in the negative territory on Friday. With the market mood turning sour on Monday, the pair came under strong bearish pressure and slumped to its lowest level since November 27 at 0.7003. Ahead of the American session, however, NZD/USD started to consolidate its daily losses and was last seen losing 1.25% on the day at 0.7035.

COVID-19 headlines weigh on sentiment

Concerning reports from the UK suggesting that the new string of the coronavirus is 70% more transmissible caused investors to turn cautious. The risk-averse market environment triggered a deep selloff in major global equity indexes and allowed USD to outperform its rivals.

The US Dollar Index, which touched a weekly high of 91.02 earlier in the day, is currently gaining 0.6% at 90.66. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures and Dow Jones Futures are down 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively, suggesting that safe-haven flows will continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand revealed that Credit Card Spending in November declined by 5.6% on a yearly basis but this reading was largely ignored by the market participants. The only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday will be the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7033
Today Daily Change -0.0102
Today Daily Change % -1.43
Today daily open 0.7135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7052
Daily SMA50 0.6861
Daily SMA100 0.6746
Daily SMA200 0.6493
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7156
Previous Daily Low 0.711
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.718
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7204

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD is trading around the 1.33, off the lows but down over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers towards 1.2200 as panic eases

EUR/USD recovers towards 1.2200 as panic eases

EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears eases. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood. Dollar giving up early gains.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region

XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region

Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to three-day lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the $1885 level.

Gold news

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.

Read more

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures