NZD/USD rebounds modestly from multi-week lows, stays below 0.7050

- NZD/USD is falling for the second straight trading day.
- USD's market valuation drives NZD/USD's movements on Monday.
- Slumping US stock futures suggest safe-haven flows will dominate the American session.
After advancing to fresh a fresh multi-year high of 0.7172 last Thursday, the NZD/USD pair made a technical correction and close in the negative territory on Friday. With the market mood turning sour on Monday, the pair came under strong bearish pressure and slumped to its lowest level since November 27 at 0.7003. Ahead of the American session, however, NZD/USD started to consolidate its daily losses and was last seen losing 1.25% on the day at 0.7035.
COVID-19 headlines weigh on sentiment
Concerning reports from the UK suggesting that the new string of the coronavirus is 70% more transmissible caused investors to turn cautious. The risk-averse market environment triggered a deep selloff in major global equity indexes and allowed USD to outperform its rivals.
The US Dollar Index, which touched a weekly high of 91.02 earlier in the day, is currently gaining 0.6% at 90.66. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Futures and Dow Jones Futures are down 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively, suggesting that safe-haven flows will continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand revealed that Credit Card Spending in November declined by 5.6% on a yearly basis but this reading was largely ignored by the market participants. The only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday will be the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7033
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.43
|Today daily open
|0.7135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7052
|Daily SMA50
|0.6861
|Daily SMA100
|0.6746
|Daily SMA200
|0.6493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
