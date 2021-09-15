NZD/USD rebounds from two-week lows, back around 0.7100 mark

- NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and staged a modest bounce from two-week lows.
- A modest intraday USD pullback was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major.
- COVID-19 woes, expectations for an imminent Fed tapering move might cap any meaningful upside.
The NZD/USD pair recovered over 25 pips from two-week lows touched this Wednesday and climbed back closer to the 0.7100 mark during the early European session.
The pair found some support near the 0.7075-70 region on Wednesday and stalled the overnight pullback from the post-US CPI swing highs to mid-0.7100s. Despite rebounding US Treasury bond yields, the US dollar struggled to preserve/capitalize on its modest intraday gains. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the NZD/USD pair to attract fresh buying at lower levels.
That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. The sofer US CPI report released on Tuesday suggested that the big surge in inflation this year may have peaked and eased fears for an earlier tapering by the Fed. Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed would begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021. This should act as a tailwind for the greenback and cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown might further hold bulls from placing aggressive bets around the perceived riskier kiwi. The market concerns were further fueled by Wednesday's disappointing Chinese macro data, which underscored recent signs of slackening economic momentum in the world's second-largest economy. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production figures and Capacity Utilization Rate. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7024
|Daily SMA50
|0.7003
|Daily SMA100
|0.7079
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7081
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
