NZD/USD rebounds, eyes 0.5800 with bullish reversal signal in focus

The New Zealand Dollar trimmed some of its losses on Wednesday still finished the session with losses of over 0.20% after reaching a six-month low of 0.5737. Nevertheless, as it recovered and closed above 0.5750, the NZD/USD formed a ‘hammer,’ indicating that bulls outweighed bears. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.5786 virtually unchanged as Thursday’s Asian session begins.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the NZD/USD has bottomed after diving to multi-month lows. However, a sustained break above 0.5800 would increase bulls’ chances of testing higher prices, like the convergence of the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) around 0.5847/49. If cleared, the next stop would be the 50-day SMA at 0.5881, before reaching the 100-day SMA At 0.5944.

Conversely, if NZD/USD stays below 0.5800m the first support would be 0.5737, followed by 0.5700, before challenging the yearly low of 0.5485 hit on April 9.

NZD/USD Chart – Daily