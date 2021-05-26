NZD/USD: RBNZ adds upside risk for the kiwi – Wells Fargo

“We highlighted an upside scenario for the NZ dollar in which any significant shift in the RBNZ's policy bias (in a hawkish direction) could see the NZ currency gain close to $0.8000 over the medium-term. While our formal FX forecasts are unchanged for now, this week's developments are clearly at least consistent with that upside scenario.”

“For us , given the clear policy signals offered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, we now expect at initial 25 basis point increase in the Official Cash Rate in Q3-2022, taking that rate to 0.50%.”

“The RBNZ held its Official Cash Rate steady at 0.25% and kept the limit for its Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$100 billion. However, in publishing conditional projections for the Official Cash Rate for the first time since the pandemic begin, the central bank signaled that interest rates could begin to rise from the second half of 2022, and that it might not fully utilize its NZ$100 billion purchase limit.”

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected, surprising with a hawkish tone that boosted the NZD across the board. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the RBNZ’s announcement represents upside risk to their NZD/USD exchange rate forecast.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.