- Dovish speech of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighed on the US Dollar.
- Fed’s Powell opened the door for a 50bps rate hike in the December meeting.
- The New Zealand Dollar ignored a worse-than-expected Business Confidence report, as shown by the NZD/USD rising.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) soars sharply against the US Dollar (USD), towards the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6290, following a speech of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6302.
Sentiment shifted positively on dovish remarks by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who opened the door for slower rate hikes, since December. In his speech, Fed Chair Powell said that moderating interest-rate increases made sense and could happen as soon as the December meeting. The US central bank Chair added that rates would get higher than projected in September and remain restrictive for “some time.”
Following the Fed Chair Powell speech, money market futures odds for a 50 bps rate hike lie at 75%, while there is a 25% chance of 75. Meanwhile, swaps futures expect the Federal Funds rate(FFR) to peak under 5% by May 2023.
Also read: Breaking: Fed chair Powell speech sends US Dollar lower
On the New Zealand front, the economic docket featured Business Confidence for November, which dropped to -57.1 in November 2022 from -42.7 in October, as firms continued to grapple with intense inflationary pressures, declining margins, labor shortages, and tightening financial conditions. Activity measures were generally lower, led by sharp falls in ease of credit, profit expectations and own activity outlook.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|1.66
|Today daily open
|0.6199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6076
|Daily SMA50
|0.5853
|Daily SMA100
|0.6021
|Daily SMA200
|0.6296
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6254
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly High
|0.629
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ends November with solid gains near 0.6800
A weakening US Dollar underpinned AUD/USD ahead of the monthly close, as hopes the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening will revive the local economy pushed Wall Street into the green. Australian manufacturing output coming up next
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0400 on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades near the 1.0400 mark as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. A slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation is still needed.
Gold perks up on Fed Powell dovish speech
Gold price is rising because of a dovish speech by Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell on Wednesday that sunk the US Dollar. At the time of writing, Gold price is up around 0.6% and has climbed from a low of $1,744.95 to score a high of the day at $1,764.85.
Why the Ethereum price could rally back to $1,375
ETH has investors watching closely as the recent recovery could be the start of a much larger move. As the bulls trot higher, subtle signs suggest the ETH could continue to rally. Traders should consider engaging with Ethereum’s action while practicing healthy risk management protocols to avoid any last-minute liquidity spikes before the month-end.
ADP warns of a turning point in the labour market
According to a new ADP report, the US private sector created 127K new jobs in November - the lowest since January 2021 and significantly below expectations (196K) and past data (239K). The accompanying commentary says that the labour market and pay have already begun to be affected by the Fed's policy tightening, and fewer people are quitting.