NZD/USD pulls back to neckline of topping pattern again

- NZD/USD has pulled back up to the neckline of a topping pattern again.
- The move comes despite the pair making a new low on June 28.
- A close higher could invalidate the pattern and indicate a possible upside reversal.
NZD/USD has recovered back up to the “neckline” of a complex multi-peak topping pattern that has formed since the middle of May. This is the second time NZD/USD has recovered back up to test the neckline, the level underpinning the pattern’s trough lows.
NZD/USD 4-hour Chart
NZD/USD first penetrated the neckline on June 26, falling to a low of 0.6068. However, it quickly mounted a recovery and returned back to the neckline on the following day. The pair then resumed its downside, however, falling to a new low of 0.6057 on June 28. Bears failed to maintain the downside momentum, however, and now the pair has recovered for a second time back up to the level of the neckline.
A recovery back up to the neckline of a topping pattern is called a “throwback” move in technical parlance. The fact that this has happened a second time is unusual and suggests waning downside momentum. It introduces a risk that the initial break lower may have been a false break and NZD/USD could now rally back above the neckline higher.
The pair completed a bearish Shooting Star Japanese candlestick pattern during the last 4-hour period. If this is followed up by another bearish candle it would confirm a reversal pattern, and would suggest a move lower. However, candlestick patterns are very short-term indicators. A break below the June 28 low at 0.6057 would be required to confirm further downside, with the next target in a zone between 0.6028 (bottom of April 10 price gap) and 0.6015, the Fibonacci 0.618 extrapolation of the height of the pattern lower.
A break above the 0.6108 highs on a closing basis would bring into doubt the bearish hypothesis and possibly indicate a recovery. A move above the 0.6149 (June 13 and 14 high) would invalidate the bearish pattern and probably indicate the birth of a new short-term uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0750 after German inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory at around 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.2% in June, limiting the Euro's gains. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 ahead of US data
Following a bullish opening to the week, GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in a tight range above 1.2650. The ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.
Gold stabilizes above $2,330 as markets await US data
Gold clings to modest daily gains and fluctuates above $2,330 on the first trading day of the week. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays near 4.4% following last week's rally, limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of US data.
Bitcoin trades above $62,000 on positive on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price is breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and trades 1% up at the $63,400 level. On-chain data shows a decline in miners' selling activity, positive funding rates, and increasing open interest, suggesting potential price gains in the coming days.
Nine fundamentals for the week: Elections, Powell, and the build-up to Nonfarm Payrolls set the tone Premium
Will populists take over? In the UK, the answer is most likely no, but France poses risks to markets. Politics adds spice to an already busy kickoff of the second half of 2024. Here is the preview for this week’s major events.