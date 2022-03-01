NZD/USD pulls back to 0.6750 area after failing at big figure as risk appetite deteriorates

- NZD/USD has pulled back a little from session highs near 0.6800 level and is back the 0.6750 region.
- Risk appetite worsened during US trade with markets fretting about the global economic impact of the Russo-Ukraine war.
NZD/USD has pulled back a little from session highs near but slightly below the 0.6800 level and is back the 0.6750 region, where it trades lower by about 0.2% on the day. Risk appetite took a turn for the worse during US trading hours as market participants fretted about the impact that the Russo-Ukraine war and associated massive Western sanctions on Russia will have on the global economy.
Indeed, surging commodity prices on Tuesday as traders realized massive financial sanctions on Russia might hamper its ability to export key goods like energy, some base metals and some agricultural products was a key factor weighing on sentiment. The commodity price surge that saw oil prices near their 2014 peaks and wheat futures hit their highest since 2008 has naturally helped cushion some of the losses incurred by commodity-sensitive currencies such as the kiwi against the safe-haven US dollar.
That explains why the typically higher beta kiwi is currently set near the middle of the G10 performance table for the day. Rhetoric from regional Fed Presidents including Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic on Tuesday highlighted that the Fed is well aware of upside inflation risks/downside growth risks as a result of the Russo-Ukraine war. But the policymakers unsurprisingly signalled that the Fed’s path remains towards the removal of policy support. This didn’t impact the dollar much, just as strong ISM Manufacturing PMI data earlier in the day failed to.
There will be plenty more Fed speak and US data this week that would normally garner much fanfare, but is this week likely to play second fiddle to geopolitical events and related swings in risk appetite. NZD/USD traders will be eyeing whether the pair can rediscover some directional momentum in the near term that could take the pair out in the low-0.6600s to 0.6800 range that has prevailed over the past few days.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.6943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
