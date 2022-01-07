NZD/USD probes session highs in 0.6760s as US dollar struggles in wake of mixed US jobs report

- NZD/USD is probing session highs in the 0.6760s as the dollar weakens after a mixed US jobs report.
- The jobs report likely won’t impact the Fed’s tightening plans so USD weakness is perplexing and could be positioning-related.
NZD/USD is probing session highs in the 0.6760s, though the gains are currently capped by the presence of resistance in the form of the Tuesday lows, as the US dollar weakens in wake of Friday’s mixed US jobs report. A break above resistance could open the door to a test of the 21-day moving average just under 0.6790. At current levels, the pair is trading about 0.25% higher and sits around the middle of the G10 performance table. Ahead, a smattering of Fedspeak from the likes of Mary Daly, Thomas Barkin and Raphael Bostic over the course of the afternoon will keep FX traders entertained, though may not provide markets with any impetus.
NFP review
The US economy added less jobs than expected in December (just 199K versus 400K forecasts), but measures of economic slack showed improvement across the board (unemployment fell to 3.9% from 4.2%) and wage growth was solid. The implication is that the labour market is 1) tight and 2) suffering from a lack of fresh workers (hence weak monthly job gain). This is very much in fitting with the way the Fed has been viewing the labour market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others at the bank have said they see the pandemic as artificially holding back millions of workers from returning to the labour market, which has upped the competition amongst employers for those workers who are available.
The Fed minutes revealed FOMC participants viewed the US labour market as either already at “short-term” full employment or close to it, amid the expectation it will take some time (and the subsiding of the pandemic) for labour supply to start picking up again. The FOMC minutes also revealed that, as a result of near-term full employment being close, it may soon be time to start raising interest rates, a statement markets took as indicating potential lift-off in March. The latest jobs report will not change any of this thinking, so it is a little odd to see the US dollar weakening.
USD weakness could be a reflection of fears of a Fed mistake. In other words, it could reflect a view that it would be economically optimal for the Fed to wait a little longer before raising rates, as starting the hiking cycle in March could stymie growth and bring down the eventual terminal rate. Given the fact that US bond yields haven't seen much of a post-NFP reaction (you would expect to see lower longer-term yields if there were fears of a hawkish Fed mistake), that may be overthinking it. Perhaps the weakness reflects USD profit-taking in a market already very long dollars. Either way, if the current weakness persists, that could put NZD/USD on course to break back above 0.6800 and have a go at recent 0.6850 highs next week.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6895
|Daily SMA100
|0.6967
|Daily SMA200
|0.703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.68
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6733
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session high above 1.1320
EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction to the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday but managed to regain its traction on its way to a fresh daily high above 1.1320. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as the positive start in US stock markets point to improving sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest dialy gains above 1.3550
The renewed dollar weakness after the mixed December Nonfarm Payrolls report is helping GBP/USD push higher ahead of the weekend. The pair was last seen trading above 1.3550 and it remains on track to close the week in the positive territory.
Gold drops toward $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target
NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks.