NZD/USD prints mild gains above 0.6600 ahead of China Caixin PMI

- NZD/USD attempts recovery from 0.6623 after stepping back from seven-month high on Friday.
- Bulls cheer US dollar weakness amid virus woes and uncertainty surrounding the American fiscal package.
- Overseas data could offer intermediate moves but major attention will be on the virus headlines, American aid package news.
NZD/USD picks up the bids near 0.6640 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The kiwi slipped from the highest since early-January on Friday as the US dollar registered across the board gains. However, the fundamental weakness in the greenback got magnified with the weekend headlines, which in turn renewed the quote’s buying.
Among the negatives, major ones were from the US Senate discussion over the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package. The American policymakers not only struggle to finalize the total sum of the aid plan but also failed to offer updates on the jobless claims benefit on its expiry. In the latest update, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said US President Trump standing in way of enhanced unemployment benefits. On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mentioned during the ABC interview that we need to be careful about not piling on enormous debt for future generations.
Other than the disappointments over the US fiscal package, COVID-19 woes at New Zealand’s largest customer Australia also favors the risk-off mood. Recently, Victorian authorities declared a “state of disaster” and tightened lockdown measures for another six weeks. Conditions are also worrisome with the latest increase in pandemic numbers from China, another major trading partner of New Zealand.
Amid all these catalysts, market sentiment remains heavy with the S&P 500 Futures declining 0.15% to 3,258 by the press time.
While identifying the market risk, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “Amid very soft US data, abundant liquidity, the lack of progress containing COVID-19 and the Fed’s dovish tone, the USD rebound looks to be a temporary move and the rebound in equity prices points to a recovery in the NZD in coming days. The NZD faces the risks of easy policy too, with negative rates and foreign asset purchases still on the table, suggesting NZD/USD will underperform NZD crosses.”
On the other hand, Bloomberg also suggested the NZD/USD pair bulls remain cautious ahead of the key data. Their analysis depends upon the Hedge fund data while eyeing the RBNZ’s next move.
Read: Hedge funds raise bets Kiwi will fall as RBNZ decision looms – Bloomberg
Moving on, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July, expected 51.3 versus 51.2 prior, will be the key to watch ahead of the US PMIs from the Markit and the ISM. Although China’s data might keep the bulls hopeful, the broad market direction will take clues from the qualitative risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
The resistance-turned-support line stretched from June 10, currently around 0.6615, could restrict the pair’s near-term downside and direct the bulls towards 0.7000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6632
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6602
|Daily SMA50
|0.6486
|Daily SMA100
|0.6241
|Daily SMA200
|0.6357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6619
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6659
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.