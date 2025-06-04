NZD/USD Price Forecast: Support at the 0.6000 area keeps the upward trend intact

- The US Dollar regained lost ground after strong US jobs data.
- NZD/USD remains bullish while above 0.5990.
- Below that level, the next support areas are 0.5925 and 0.5890.
The New Zealand Dollar turned lower on Tuesday, weighed by a stronger US Dollar, but downside attempts have been contained at the 0.5990-0.6000 area, which keeps the broader upward trend intact.
The Kiwi retreated from year-to-date highs, at 0.6050, following stronger-than-expected US job openings numbers, that eased concerns about US debt and trade tariffs, at least momentarily, and provided a moderate impulse to an ailing US Dollar.
Technical Analysis: The pair remains bullish while above 0.5990
The New Zealand Dollar´s correction has been holding above a previous resistance, now turned support at 0.5990, which is also coincident with the ascending trendline resistance from the May 22 lows.
The 4-hour chart is showing hesitation, but the RSI remains within positive territory, above the 50 level. If this support holds, bulls will remain in control, with the 0.6050 resistance on focus.
Further decline beyond 0.5990, on the contrary, would add pressure towards 0.5925 and 0.5890.
NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.05%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.28%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|-0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.