The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the lowest level since April 9. Spot prices stick to intraday gains above the 0.5600 mark through the early European session, though a sustained US Dollar (USD) buying might cap the upside ahead of the delayed release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for September.

From a technical perspective, the recent downfall witnessed over the past two months or so along two converging trend lines constitutes the formation of a bullish falling wedge on the daily chart. That said, the recent repeated failures to build on the move beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and negative oscillators warrant some caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair.

Meanwhile, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff barrier near the 0.5665-0.5670 region, representing the top boundary of the falling wedge. Some follow-through buying could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the NZD/USD pair to the 0.5700 mark en route to the 50-day SMA pivotal resistance, currently pegged near the 0.5765 region. A sustained move beyond the latter will confirm that spot prices have bottomed out.

On the flip side, acceptance below the 0.5600 round figure and a subsequent break through the falling wedge support, around the 0.5570-0.5565 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the downfall towards testing levels below the 0.5500 psychological mark, or a multi-year low touched in April, and prolong a nearly four-month-old downtrend.

NZD/USD daily chart