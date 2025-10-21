The New Zealand Dollar recovers some ground as Wednesday’s Asian session begins, yet it remains hoovering at around 0.5740 for the third straight day, below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD technical picture reveals the pair is consolidating at around 0.5700-0.5760. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) although bearish, it remains flatlined, an indication that neither buyers nor sellers are in control.

If NZD/USD clears the top of the range, this could pave the way for testing 0.5800. A breach of the latter will expose key resistance levels like the 50-day SMA at 0.5843 and the 200-day SMA at 0.5855.

Conversely, if the Kiwi tumbles below 0.5700, bears could target the latest cycle low seen at 0.5682 the October 14 low, ahead of challenging the year-to-date (YTD) bottom at 0.5485.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily