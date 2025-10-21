TRENDING:
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Steadies around 0.5740 as traders await a catalyst

  • Kiwi trapped in tight 0.5700–0.5760 range with RSI signaling indecision between bulls and bears.
  • Break above 0.5800 could trigger tests of 0.5843 and 0.5855 moving averages.
  • A drop below 0.5700 risks renewed downside toward 0.5682 and year-to-date low at 0.5485.
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar recovers some ground as Wednesday’s Asian session begins, yet it remains hoovering at around 0.5740 for the third straight day, below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD technical picture reveals the pair is consolidating at around 0.5700-0.5760. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) although bearish, it remains flatlined, an indication that neither buyers nor sellers are in control.

If NZD/USD clears the top of the range, this could pave the way for testing 0.5800. A breach of the latter will expose key resistance levels like the 50-day SMA at 0.5843 and the 200-day SMA at 0.5855.

Conversely, if the Kiwi tumbles below 0.5700, bears could target the latest cycle low seen at 0.5682 the October 14 low, ahead of challenging the year-to-date (YTD) bottom at 0.5485.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily

New Zealand Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.57%0.47%0.91%0.02%-0.01%-0.09%0.58%
EUR-0.57%-0.09%0.42%-0.54%-0.47%-0.72%0.03%
GBP-0.47%0.09%0.28%-0.45%-0.38%-0.62%0.10%
JPY-0.91%-0.42%-0.28%-0.94%-0.95%-1.08%-0.43%
CAD-0.02%0.54%0.45%0.94%0.01%-0.18%0.56%
AUD0.00%0.47%0.38%0.95%-0.01%-0.25%0.50%
NZD0.09%0.72%0.62%1.08%0.18%0.25%0.73%
CHF-0.58%-0.03%-0.10%0.43%-0.56%-0.50%-0.73%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slips toward 1.16 as Dollar strengthens on easing US–China tensions

EUR/USD slips toward 1.16 as Dollar strengthens on easing US–China tensions

EUR/USD falls during the North American session, edges lower 0.31% as the Greenback remains bid as a sign of relief as US President Trump tempers his rhetoric on China. The pair trades at 1.1599 after reaching a high of 1.1655.

GBP/USD weakens to daily lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD weakens to daily lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD remains on the defensive on Tuesday, slipping back well below 1.3400 the figure as the Greenback continues to firm up. Easing worries over US–China trade tensions are helping to keep the buck bid, leaving the British Pound struggling for direction. Traders are also staying cautious ahead of Wednesday’s UK inflation report, which could be key in shaping the Bank of England’s (BoE) next move.

Gold: A test of $4,000 in the offing?

Gold: A test of $4,000 in the offing?

Gold prices took a sharp U-turn on Tuesday, dropping back toward multi-day lows in the sub-$4,100 region per troy ounce. A stronger US Dollar, a wave of profit-taking, and fading effervescence over US–China trade developments all combined to pull the precious metal sharply lower.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retests $4,100 as treasury firms SharpLink and BitMine buy the dip

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retests $4,100 as treasury firms SharpLink and BitMine buy the dip

Ethereum (ETH) is testing the $4,100 resistance again on Tuesday, following strong accumulation from digital asset treasuries (DATs) SharpLink and BitMine.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

Trends in Bitcoin treasuries as inflows plunge 99%

Trends in Bitcoin treasuries as inflows plunge 99%

The corporate asset ownership landscape has continually evolved over the last five years, with Bitcoin (BTC) emerging as a reserve asset both on company balance sheets and in government treasuries.

