NZD/USD Price Forecast: Stalls near 200-SMA, bearish bias emerges

  • NZD/USD capped by strong resistance at 200-day SMA as doji signals exhaustion, leaving downside risks toward 0.5700.
  • Relative Strength Index remains bearish but flattish, hinting at neutral momentum tilted toward further weakness.
  • Bulls need a clean break above 0.5845 to target 0.5875–0.5950 zone and flip short-term sentiment.
Christian Borjon Valencia

The NZD/USD reversed its course on Thursday as it formed a doji after hitting weekly highs near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.5845, but it reversed, ending the day virtually unchanged at around 0.5816.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bearishly biased, eyes on 0.5800

The NZD/USD technical picture shows that the leg-up that started on September 26 at around 0.5754, seems to face stir resistance. This opens the door for sellers, which could lean onto the 200-day SMA, as they eye September 26 low, followed by 0.5700, ahead of challenging the yearly low of 0.5485.

Momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but as the line is flattish, it indicates that the NZD/USD bias is neutral but tilted to the downside.

For a bullish reversal, the NZD/USD must clear the 200-day SMA, which could exacerbate a rally toward the 20-day SMA at 0.5875, ahead of the 50-day SMA at 0.5891 and the 100-day SMA at 0.5948.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily

NZD/USD daily chart

New Zealand Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%-0.34%-1.52%0.24%-0.69%-0.50%-0.02%
EUR0.14%-0.20%-1.54%0.36%-0.55%-0.35%0.10%
GBP0.34%0.20%-1.25%0.56%-0.41%-0.16%0.31%
JPY1.52%1.54%1.25%1.80%0.88%0.91%1.56%
CAD-0.24%-0.36%-0.56%-1.80%-0.87%-0.72%-0.25%
AUD0.69%0.55%0.41%-0.88%0.87%0.19%0.65%
NZD0.50%0.35%0.16%-0.91%0.72%-0.19%0.62%
CHF0.02%-0.10%-0.31%-1.56%0.25%-0.65%-0.62%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

EUR/USD: Gina appears capped by 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive in the low-1.1700s, managing to regain some traction following earlier lows near 1.1680. The pair’s decline comes on the back of the resumption of the demand for the Greenback amid persistent uncertainty surrounding the US political scenario.

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday, slipping back to three-day lows near 1.3400 before attempting a comeback. Cable’s correction comes in response to a marked rebound in the Greenback and the BoE’s cautious guidance, while investors remain watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold remains on the back foot, although it manages well to bounce off the daily contention area around $3,820 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s daily pullback comes largely in response to the decent bounce in the Greenback along with mixed US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

