NZD/USD Price Forecast: Stalls near 200-SMA, bearish bias emerges

The NZD/USD reversed its course on Thursday as it formed a doji after hitting weekly highs near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.5845, but it reversed, ending the day virtually unchanged at around 0.5816.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bearishly biased, eyes on 0.5800

The NZD/USD technical picture shows that the leg-up that started on September 26 at around 0.5754, seems to face stir resistance. This opens the door for sellers, which could lean onto the 200-day SMA, as they eye September 26 low, followed by 0.5700, ahead of challenging the yearly low of 0.5485.

Momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but as the line is flattish, it indicates that the NZD/USD bias is neutral but tilted to the downside.

For a bullish reversal, the NZD/USD must clear the 200-day SMA, which could exacerbate a rally toward the 20-day SMA at 0.5875, ahead of the 50-day SMA at 0.5891 and the 100-day SMA at 0.5948.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily