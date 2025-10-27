The NZD/USD opens the week with losses of over 0.14% on Monday, trading at around 0.5771 after opening the session at around 0.5778 as risk appetite improved. Despite this, the Kiwi failed to rally on expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might cut rates at the November 26 meeting.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD is downward biased, despite recovering some ground and climbing above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.5762. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, confirming that the downtrend could resume. In the near term.

If NZD/USD dives below the 20-day SMA, the next support would be 0.5700. A breach of the latter will expose the October 14 swing low of 0.5682, followed by 0.5600.

Conversely, if NZD/USD rises past 0.5800, buyers could remain hopeful of testing higher key resistance levels. the first one would be the 50-day SMA at 0.5830, followed by the 200-day SMA at 0.5857, ahead of the 100-day SMA at 0.5909.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily