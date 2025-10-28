TRENDING:
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Rises ahead of Fed as USD softens

  • NZD/USD up 0.23% to 0.5783 as Greenback weakens.
  • Pair remains capped below 0.5800 resistance; break above targets the 50- and 200-day SMA, each at 0.5830 and 0.5858.
  • On downside, supports lie at 20-day SMA at 0.5760, 0.5682 and yearly low at 0.5485.
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Kiwi Dollar edges up 0.23% on Tuesday as the Greenback weakens ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, at which the central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. The NZD/USD trades at 0.5783 at the time of writing.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD technical picture suggests that downtrend might continue, but the Fed’s decision could trigger a shift in the trend. Capped on the upside, buyers would face key resistance at 0.5800 before testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.5830, followed by the 200-day SMA at 0.5858.

If those two levels are surpassed, the NZD/USD bias would shift to neutral-upwardly with traders eyeing a challenge to the 100-day SMA at 0.5907.

For a bearish continuation, the NZD/USD first support would be the 20-day SMA at 0.5760, before testing the October 23 low of 0.5724. A decisive break and 0.57 is up next. On further weakness, the next support would be October’s low of 0.5682, before plunging towards the yearly low of 0.5485.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily

NZD/USD daily chart

New Zealand Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%0.39%-0.52%-0.45%-0.62%-0.02%-0.38%
EUR0.13%0.53%-0.32%-0.32%-0.43%0.09%-0.25%
GBP-0.39%-0.53%-0.95%-0.85%-0.94%-0.44%-0.82%
JPY0.52%0.32%0.95%-0.01%-0.19%0.37%0.05%
CAD0.45%0.32%0.85%0.00%-0.23%0.41%0.03%
AUD0.62%0.43%0.94%0.19%0.23%0.51%0.13%
NZD0.02%-0.09%0.44%-0.37%-0.41%-0.51%-0.38%
CHF0.38%0.25%0.82%-0.05%-0.03%-0.13%0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD registers modest gains on Tuesday, yet it remains trading within familiar levels amid the lack of catalysts as the US government remains shut. However, upbeat news regarding the US-China trade war, weakened the Dollar and boosted the Euro. 

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD stays well on the defensive in the latter part of Tuesday’s session, hovering around the 1.3280 zone despite the Greenback’s modest retracement. Furthermore, the Sterling’s offered stance comes on the back of prospects of a potential BoE rate cut and steady fiscal fears.

Gold falls to near $3,950 on US-China trade optimism

Gold falls to near $3,950 on US-China trade optimism

Gold price tumbles to a three-week low near $3,950 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal extends its downside as hopes for progress in US–China trade talks dimmed its safe-haven allure. Traders will keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later on Wednesday.

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana exchange-traded funds could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

