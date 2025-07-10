NZD/USD Price Forecast: Retains bullish bias above 0.6000 above the 100-day EMA

- NZD/USD gains momentum to around 0.6010 in Thursday’s early European session, up 0.20% on the day.
- The pair keeps the bullish vibe above the 100-day EMA, but consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term.
- The immediate resistance level is seen at 0.6072; the initial support level is located at 0.5976.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near 0.6010 during the early European session on Thursday, bolstered by a softer US Dollar (USD). The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be in the spotlight later on Thursday. Also, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are scheduled to speak, including Alberto Musalem, Christopher Waller and Mary Daly.
The RBNZ left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.25% at its July meeting on Wednesday. Policymakers said the decision to hold the interest rate would allow the central bank to assess whether weakness in the domestic economy is persisting and how inflation and inflation expectations evolve before their next meeting in August.
Technically, NZD/USD keeps the bullish vibe on the daily chart, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline. This suggests neutral momentum in the near term.
The first upside target to watch for the pair is seen at 0.6072, the high of June 12. Extended gains could see a rally to the 0.6100-0.6110 zone, representing the psychological mark and the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. Further north, the next hurdle is located at 0.6173, the high of October 7, 2024.
On the other hand, the initial support level for NZD/USD emerges at 0.5976, the low of July 9. A breach of this level could expose 0.5950, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. The crucial contention level to watch is 0.5925, the 100-day EMA.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stays supported as the US Dollar faces headwinds from lingering US tariffs and economic concerns. Attention turns to central bank talks and mid-tier US data for fresh trading impetus.
Cardano bulls eye for a rally as Bitcoin hits new record highs
Cardano price stabilizes trading at around $0.62 on Thursday after breaking out of a falling wedge pattern the previous day. This bullish breakout comes as Bitcoin reaches new all-time highs, fueling a wave of optimism for ADA and the overall cryptocurrency market.
GBP/USD stays well bid above 1.3600 as US Dollar continues to sag
GBP/USD trades with moderate gains above 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar softens against the Pound Sterling amid growing uncertainty around the impact of Trump's tariffs on the economy and the Fed's interest rate outlook. Fedspeak and US data are awaited.
Gold price trades with a positive bias above $3,300 but bullish conviction lacking
Gold price ticks higher for the second straight day amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade jitters act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair on the back of a softer USD. Declining US bond yields and Fed rate cut bets further benefit the non-yielding yellow metal.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.