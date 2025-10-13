TRENDING:
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Remains below 0.5750 near nine-day EMA

  • NZD/USD may find its initial support at the psychological level of 0.5700.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains near the 30 mark, indicating a bearish bias is active.
  • The initial barrier lies within “the 0.5750 - 0.5775, the nine-day EMA” range.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

NZD/USD extends its losses for the fifth successive session, trading around 0.5740 during the early European hours on Monday. The daily chart’s technical analysis signals a potential bullish reversal as the pair price moves ahead in the descending wedge pattern. A continuation within the descending wedge suggests that volume typically declines, showing waning momentum in the bearish trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 30 mark, suggesting a bearish bias is active. Although the NZD/USD pair could recover from the oversold territory. Further movements will likely offer a clear directional trend. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is weaker as the pair trades below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the psychological level of 0.5700, followed by the lower boundary of the descending wedge around 0.5690. A break below the wedge pattern would reinforce the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the area around 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020, which was recorded on April 9, 2025.

The NZD/USD pair may target its primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.5775, followed by the descending wedge’s upper boundary around 0.5830. A break above this confluence resistance zone would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and support the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.5863.

Further advances would improve the medium-term price momentum and lead the NZD/USD pair to test the three-month high of 0.6008, reached on September 17, followed by 0.6121, the highest since October 2024.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%0.10%0.20%0.07%-0.15%0.09%0.12%
EUR-0.13%-0.04%0.11%-0.07%-0.19%-0.03%-0.02%
GBP-0.10%0.04%0.18%-0.04%-0.17%0.00%-0.01%
JPY-0.20%-0.11%-0.18%-0.19%-0.41%-0.07%-0.13%
CAD-0.07%0.07%0.04%0.19%-0.25%0.04%0.03%
AUD0.15%0.19%0.17%0.41%0.25%0.18%0.17%
NZD-0.09%0.03%-0.00%0.07%-0.04%-0.18%-0.01%
CHF-0.12%0.02%0.00%0.13%-0.03%-0.17%0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

