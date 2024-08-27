NZD/USD Price Forecast: Moves above 0.6200, targets a seven-month high

- NZD/USD could test the seven-month high of 0.6247 due to the bullish bias that prevails.
- The nine-day EMA is positioned above the 50-day EMA, signaling short-term upward momentum to prevail.
- If the 14-day RSI surpasses the 70 level, it could signal that the pair is overbought and a potential short-term correction.
NZD/USD recovers recent losses from the previous session, trading around 0.6220 during Tuesday’s European hours. On the daily chart, the pair is moving higher within the upper boundary of an ascending channel, supporting a bullish outlook.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently just below the 70 level, confirming the bullish sentiment. However, if the RSI moves higher, it could signal that the currency pair is becoming overbought, suggesting a potential short-term correction.
Additionally, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned above the 50-day EMA, signaling that the NZD/USD pair is experiencing short-term upward momentum and is likely to continue rising.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may encounter immediate resistance around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6230, followed by the seven-month high of 0.6247, recorded on August 21.
In terms of support, the nine-day EMA at 0.6149 serves as the immediate support level. A break below this could weaken the bullish bias, potentially leading the pair to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6070, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6064.
If the pair breaches the latter, a bearish sentiment may emerge, putting pressure on the NZD/USD to move toward the "throwback support" region around the 0.5850 level.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|0.38%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.42%
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.14%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.48%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.21%
|JPY
|-0.38%
|-0.42%
|-0.48%
|-0.44%
|-0.43%
|-0.55%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.44%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|0.17%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.43%
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.14%
|0.04%
|0.55%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.26%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.21%
|0.29%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
