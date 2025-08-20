NZD/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 0.5700 after RBNZ policy decision

- NZD/USD may target its initial support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770.
- The pair shows weaker short-term momentum, staying under the nine-day Exponential Moving Average.
- The primary barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908.
NZD/USD continues its three-day losing streak, trading around 0.5830 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair loses ground after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%, as expected.
The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bearish bias, as the pair moves downwards within the descending channel pattern. The short-term price momentum is weaker as the NZD/USD pair is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the bearish outlook strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark.
On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find its immediate support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770. A break below the channel could reinforce the bearish bias and pave the way for a deeper decline toward 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020.
The NZD/USD pair may target the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5953 and the descending channel’s upper boundary around 0.5980. A break above this confluence resistance zone may improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to approach the 10-month high at 0.6121, which was recorded on July 1.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.33%
|1.21%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|0.26%
|1.04%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|0.17%
|0.93%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.42%
|1.27%
|0.27%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|0.33%
|1.19%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.33%
|-0.26%
|-0.17%
|-0.42%
|-0.33%
|0.76%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|-1.21%
|-1.04%
|-0.93%
|-1.27%
|-1.19%
|-0.76%
|-1.06%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|0.23%
|1.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains heavy toward 0.5800 after RBNZ's dovish rate cut
NZD/USD stays deep in the red toward 0.5800 as the RBNZ Governor Hawkesby heralds further easing after the central bank cut the OCR to 3% as expected. The RBNZ Monetary Policy Review (MPR) also signaled scope for further rate cuts, weighing heavily on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
AUD/USD flirts with three-week lows below 0.6450 after PBOC's status quo
AUD/USD remains depressed close to three-week lows below 0.6450 in the Asian session on Wednesday as reduced bets for aggressive Fed rate cuts push the US Dollar higher. A cautious market mood and the PBOC's status quo are also weighing on the Aussie amid the RBA's dovish tilt. Traders now await the Fed Minutes.
Gold attacks 100-day SMA, with a Bear Cross in play
Gold is flirting with three-week lows near $3,300 in Wednesday’s Asian trading as the US Dollar clings to the previous upswing, bracing for the Federal Reserve Minutes later in the day and Friday’s speech by Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
UK CPI set to rise in July on annual basis as markets await BoE’s next move
The United Kingdom June Consumer Price Index is scheduled for release on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The report, released by the Office for National Statistics, is closely watched amid the potential impact of inflation data on the Bank of England monetary policy decisions.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.