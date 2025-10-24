TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Drifts below 0.5740 ahead of US CPI data release

  • The New Zealand Dollar gives away gains against the Dollar and drifts below 0.5740.
  • The US Dollar remains firm ahead of the release of the US CPI release.
  • Ongoing uncertainty about global trade is keeping the sentiment-linked NZD under pressure.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Drifts below 0.5740 ahead of US CPI data release
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar pares previous gains and retreats below 0.5740 on Friday, from Weekly highs around 0.5760, with market movement subdued as traders await the release of the US Consumer Price Index later today.

The US Dollar is trading within recent ranges against its main peers amid uncertainty about global trade. US President Trump called negotiations with Canada terminated a few days after announcing curbs on software exports to China, which has strained the already frail relations with the world’s two major economies, dampening investors’ appetite for risk.

Technical Analysis: NZD/USD is moving within a wedge pattern

NZD/USD Chart

From a technical perspective, a look at the 4-hour chart shows price action moving within an ascending wedge, with resistance at the 0.5760 area, where October 10 and 22 highs cross the wedge top, capping upside attempts.

The pair is now testing an intra-day support level at 0.5740, ahead of the wedge bottom, at 0.5730. A confirmation below that level clears the way towards the 0.5700-0.5710 area, where the pair was contained on October 15, 17, and 21. Further down, the key support near 0.5680 (October 14 low) emerges as the next target.

To the upside, immediate support is at the mentioned 0.5760, ahead of the October 8 high, at 0.5805, and the October 6 high, at 0.5855.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.16%0.24%0.27%0.24%0.22%0.19%
EUR-0.08%0.09%0.18%0.20%0.17%0.14%0.12%
GBP-0.16%-0.09%0.08%0.10%0.08%0.04%0.02%
JPY-0.24%-0.18%-0.08%0.03%-0.00%-0.04%-0.05%
CAD-0.27%-0.20%-0.10%-0.03%-0.04%-0.06%-0.09%
AUD-0.24%-0.17%-0.08%0.00%0.04%-0.03%-0.06%
NZD-0.22%-0.14%-0.04%0.04%0.06%0.03%-0.03%
CHF-0.19%-0.12%-0.02%0.05%0.09%0.06%0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD remains stuck in a tight daily channel above 1.1600 on Friday. While surprisingly strong German and Eurozone PMI data lend support to the Euro, investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated September inflation data from the US, limiting the pair's volatility.

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Friday. Upbeat Retail Sales and October PMI data from the UK help the pair hold its ground ahead of the all-important September inflation report from the US.

Gold extends correction to below $4,100 ahead of US CPI

Gold extends correction to below $4,100 ahead of US CPI

Gold stays under pressure following Thursday's choppy action and trades in negative territory below $4,100 on Friday. Renewed demand for the US Dollar and profit-taking weigh on the yellow metal as market focus shifts to the key September inflation report from the US.

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers