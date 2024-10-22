NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bears have the upper hand while below 200-day SMA near 0.6100

- NZD/USD rebound from over a two-month low amid a modest USD downtick.
- A combination of factors should limit the USD slide and cap gains for the pair.
- The setup supports prospects for the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels.
The NZD/USD pair stages a modest recovery from the 0.6020 area, or its lowest level since August 16 touched this Tuesday and sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6060 region, up 0.45% for the day, and draw support from a weaker US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, eases from its highest level since early August as bulls take a breather following the recent strong rally since the beginning of this month. However, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with modest rate cuts should limit any meaningful USD corrective slide. This, along with expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut rates aggressively and a softer risk tone, should cap gains for the risk-sensitive NZD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.6100 round-figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
The said barrier is followed by the 0.6120-0.6125 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for additional gains. The NZD/USD pair might then aim to clear the 0.6175-0.6180 intermediate barrier and reclaim the 0.6200 round-figure mark before climbing further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6230-0.6235 region.
On the flip side, the 0.6025-0.6020 region, or the daily trough, might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag the NZD/USD pair to the 0.5950 horizontal support. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 0.5930 intermediate support en route to sub-0.5900 levels and the August monthly swing low, around mid-0.5800s.
NZD/USD daily chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|-0.37%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.23%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|0.20%
|0.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.23%
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|-0.44%
|-0.48%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.10%
|-0.33%
|-0.37%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|0.33%
|0.23%
|0.26%
|0.44%
|0.33%
|-0.04%
|0.26%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.23%
|0.28%
|0.48%
|0.37%
|0.04%
|0.30%
|CHF
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.26%
|-0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firm above 1.0800, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD maintains its recovery mode above 1.0800 in European trading on Tuesday. A broad US Dollar pullback allows the pair to stage a modest comeback. However, ECB rate cut bets and higher US Treasury bond yields cap the major's upswing. ECB-speak remains in focus.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.3000 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD is holding recovery gains near 1.3000 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair draws support from the US Dollar retreat but rallying US Treasury bond yields and a tepid risk tone check its rebound ahead of BoE-speak.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains near all-time peak amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday amid a combination of supporting factors. The US political uncertainty and Middle East tensions underpin the safe-haven XAU/USD.
1inch Network Price Forecast: Technical outlook suggest a rally ahead
1inch price is retesting key support levels on Tuesday after breaking above a descending trendline on Sunday. Technical outlooks suggest a rally ahead and provide a potential buying opportunity for sideline investors in the $0.261 to $0.273 range.
UK borrowing surges ahead of budget, as Fed rethink hits stocks
The focus in the UK this morning is back to the UK’s debt load. Public sector borrowing jumped to £16.6bn last month, from £13bn in August, the highest level since April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.