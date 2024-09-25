NZD/USD Price Analysis: Uptrend halts, pair steps back from multi-month highs

- The NZD/USD pair declined by more than 1% on Wednesday, from highs since January.
- The RSI and MACD indicators are both pointing to decreasing buying momentum.
- Despite the pullback, the pair remains in a strongly bullish outlook.
On Wednesday, the NZD/USD pair encountered selling pressure, declining by 1.20% and settling at 0.6260. This reversal halted a five-day winning streak and marked a retreat from multi-month highs reached on Tuesday.
The technical indicators suggest that the buying pressure behind NZD/USD is decreasing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen near the overbought threshold, but it is currently declining sharply, indicating that buying pressure is easing. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains green, but it is also decreasing, aligning with the RSI's bearish signals.
NZD/USD daily chart
Despite the pullback, the NZD/USD pair maintains a strongly bullish outlook. The pair is trading above its key moving averages, and still near its yearly highs. On the upside, resistance levels to watch include 0.6300, 0.6350, and 0.6400. If the pair fails to jump back above 0.6300, it could experience a deeper correction, probably toward 0.6200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
