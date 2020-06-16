NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum fizzles below weekly resistance line

- NZD/USD recedes from three-day top despite bullish MACD.
- An ascending trend line from May 25 also favors the buyers.
- Monthly top near 0.6585 stays on the bulls’ radars.
NZD/USD retreats from the intraday high of 0.6503 to 0.6490 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair steps back ahead of the short-term resistance line while portraying the failures to stay beyond 0.6500 threshold. Even so, a three-week-old rising trend line and bullish MACD signals keep the upside buyers hopeful.
As a result, the pair’s sustained rise beyond the immediate resistance line near 0.6510 becomes necessary for the quote to challenge the monthly high surrounding 0.6585.
If at all the bulls manage to stay beyond 0.6585, 0.6600 and mid-January tops near 0.6665/70 should return to the charts.
Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below the stated support line, currently around 0.6400, will require validation from the downside break below Monday’s bottom of 0.6380 to push sellers towards the late-May tops surrounding 0.6230.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6491
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6317
|Daily SMA50
|0.6149
|Daily SMA100
|0.618
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6513
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
