  • NZD/USD remains sidelined as sellers attack short-term key support line.
  • Bearish MACD signals, RSI divergence keeps sellers hopeful.
  • 21-SMA guards immediate recovery, 0.6470-75 region is the key hurdle to the north.

NZD/USD treads waters around 0.6320-30 as bears flirt with the short-term key support line during early Wednesday. Even so, the Kiwi pair’s failure to cross the 21-SMA and bearish MACD signals hint at the quote’s further downside.

Also keeping sellers hopeful is the bearish RSI divergence on the chart. The oscillator-price divergence could be witnessed when the NZD/USD prints higher lows but the RSI, placed at 14, fails to print the commensurate bottoms, which in turn suggests the lack of momentum strength even if the prices remain firmer.

As a result, the bearish move could quickly be materialized at the first chance.

That said, an upward-sloping support line from November 10, near 0.6315, gains major attention as a downside break of the same might work as a trigger for the NZD/USD south-run.

In that case, lows marked on November 28 and 17, respectively near 0.6155 and 0.6065, could lure the bears before highlighting the previous monthly low of 0.5740.

On the flip side, a clear break of the 21-SMA level surrounding 0.6360 appears necessary to convince NZD/USD buyers.

Even so, multiple hurdles surrounding 0.6470-75, comprising the highs marked in August and December, appear a tough nut to crack for the bulls before retaking control.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6325
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 0.6321
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6191
Daily SMA50 0.5912
Daily SMA100 0.603
Daily SMA200 0.6286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6355
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6477
Previous Weekly Low 0.6155
Previous Monthly High 0.6314
Previous Monthly Low 0.5741
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6275
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

