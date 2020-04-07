NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sits near 1-week tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.60 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.

The NZD/USD pair built on its rebound from 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.5470-0.6070 recovery move and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

The overnight break through a one-week-old descending trend-channel, coinciding with 100-hour SMA, remained supportive of the ongoing positive move to one-week tops.

However, slightly overbought conditions on the hourly chart held investors from placing fresh bullish bets and failed to assist the pair to find acceptance above the 0.60 mark.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart maintained their bullish bias and have also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart, supporting prospects for additional gains.

Hence, any meaningful pullback towards mid-0.5900s might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish position, which should help limit any further downfall.

The 100-hour SMA, around the 0.5915 region, now seems to act as an immediate strong near-term support, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5989
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.5938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5944
Daily SMA50 0.6211
Daily SMA100 0.6395
Daily SMA200 0.6417
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5964
Previous Daily Low 0.585
Previous Weekly High 0.6064
Previous Weekly Low 0.5843
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5894
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5871
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5803
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6099

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.

Gold News

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.

Oil News

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

 Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures