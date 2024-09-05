NZD/USD Price Analysis: Side-ways trade on set, bullish momentum flat

- NZD/USD is consolidating around 0.6225 with bullish traction flat.
- The RSI is rising at 60 while the MACD flat green bars paint a neutral to bullish outlook.
The NZD/USD continues consolidating around 0.6225 with bulls taking a breather but seeming to be gathering strength before their next upwards leg. Bears made a stride at the beginning of the week pushing the pair down by nearly 1% but those movements seem to have been only corrective as the overall outlook is on the bull's side.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 60 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flat green bars suggesting that while momentum is positive, it seems to be flattening favoring the side-ways movements. The volume is also average, which suggests that the bullish momentum may be limited
NZD/USD daily chart
Looking at the support and resistance levels, the pair is facing resistance at the 0.6250 level. A break above this level could open the door for further gains. On the downside, the pair is facing support at the 0.6200-0.6180 level. A break below this level could shift the tide in favor of the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
