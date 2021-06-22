NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 50-HMA inside bearish flag

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD reverses Monday’s recovery moves with mild losses.
  • Strong Momentum line may tease bears but bulls will refrain to enter below 100-HMA.

NZD/USD bounces off an intraday low of 0.6970 while licking its wounds, down 0.13% on the day, amid early Tuesday.

The kiwi pair’s recovery from a seven-month low failed to cross the 0.7000 threshold, which in turn portrays a bearish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play.

It should, however, be noted that the 50-HMA level teases the sellers amid an upbeat Momentum line, around 0.6970, near to the confirmation of the bearish flag.

While the buyers are likely to print on-and-off moves around 0.6970, the sellers’ ability to conquer the key support will make the pair vulnerable to decline towards the September 2020 tops surrounding the 0.6800 theshold. During the fall, the recent low of around 0.6920 may act as a buffer.

Alternatively, the corrective pullback may remain below the flag’s resistance line, near 0.7012, while the 0.7000 psychological magnet can offer immediate resistance. Also acting as the upside filter is 100-HMA level of 0.7025.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6977
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 0.6987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7169
Daily SMA50 0.7187
Daily SMA100 0.7174
Daily SMA200 0.7041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7
Previous Daily Low 0.6935
Previous Weekly High 0.7161
Previous Weekly Low 0.6923
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6948
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7079

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930

EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930

EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls search fresh clues to cross 100-DMA hurdle

GBP/USD bulls search fresh clues to cross 100-DMA hurdle

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3925, following the heaviest rebound in two months. The cable pair benefited from the risk-on mood the previous day. Quarantine rules will be easy for fully jabbed but uncertainty over unlock prevails.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930

EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930

EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop

Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop

Cardano price had successfully held the 2018 high from May 24 until Saturday’s close below $1.40. Today’s weakness has confirmed the breakdown, and ADA may be beginning a larger decline that ...

Read more

Is the Fed changing its mind?

Is the Fed changing its mind?

We will not likely get an explanation for how the Fed can be “hawkish” while at the same time the 10-year yield is sinking, the 30-year is under 2% for first time since February, and the 5-year/30-year spread is the smallest since December.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures