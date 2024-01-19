NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seems to move below 0.6100 followed by January’s low

- NZD/USD moves on a downward trajectory after softer Business NZ PMI data.
- A breach below 0.6100 could lead the pair to retest January’s low at 0.6088.
- The seven-day EMA at 0.6150 could act as an obstacle followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6165.
NZD/USD continues its losing streak for the fifth straight session, trading lower near 0.6110 during the European session on Friday. The Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) disclosed a decline in business activity within New Zealand's manufacturing sector, registering a figure of 43.1 in December compared to the previous reading of 46.5. This softer-than-expected result exerted downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), subsequently impacting the NZD/USD pair.
The technical analysis for the NZD/USD pair suggests a bearish sentiment in the market with the placement of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line below the centreline and exhibiting divergence below the signal line.
Additionally, the lagging indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), is positioned below the 50 level, which signals a confirmation of the weaker momentum for the NZD/USD pair.
The NZD/USD pair finds immediate support at the psychological level at 0.6100. A firm break below the latter could put downward pressure on the pair to revisit January’s low at 0.6088 followed by the major support at 0.6050 level.
On the upside, the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6150 could act as the key barrier for the NZD/USD pair. If the pair surpasses the seven-day EMA, it could provide support to underpinning the NZD/USD pair to explore the region around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6165 followed by the psychological resistance level at 0.6200.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart:
NZD/USD: Additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6247
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.604
|Daily SMA200
|0.609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6094
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6279
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6196
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
