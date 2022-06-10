NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback looks likely towards 0.6430, downside remains favored

- A pullback towards the supply zone in a 0.6420-0.6423 range will be a bargain sell.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which bolsters the greenback bulls.
- The 20- and 50-EMAs are sloping lower, which adds to the downside filters.
The NZD/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 0.6382-0.6391 in the early Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a sheer downside move from Thursday’s high at 0.6461. A vertical downside move is expected to bring a pullback move that will provide an opportunity for the initiative sellers to create shorts at optimal levels.
On an hourly scale, the kiwi bulls have witnessed a steep fall after a Double Top formation that dictates a weak attempt of surpassing previous highs. The greenback bulls have dragged the asset below 0.6400 after violating the supply zone, which is placed in a narrow range of 0.6420-0.6423.
Declining 20- and 50-period Exponential moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6412 and 0.6436 respectively with a wider gap indicating that the downside momentum is intact.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a dominant downside momentum.
A pullback move towards the above-mentioned supply zone will trigger a supply action which will drag the asset towards a fresh two-week low at 0.6379, followed by the round level support at 0.6350.
On the flip side, the kiwi bulls could regain their glory if the asset oversteps Thursday’s high at 0.6461, which will send the asset towards Tuesday’s high at 0.6500. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards Monday’s high at 0.6538.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6573
|Daily SMA100
|0.6665
|Daily SMA200
|0.6808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
