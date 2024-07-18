NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pair stuck in 0.6050-0.6070 range, bears in control

- NZD/USD finds difficulty in establishing above the 0.6070 level, hovering close to lows outlined in May.
- The pair continues to trade beneath the pivotal 20, 100, and 200-day SMA lines, pointing to a neutral to bearish outlook.
- Daily indicators maintain a bearish tilt as selling pressure persists.
During Thursday's session, the NZD/USD dropped by 0.60% to touch the 0.6050 level. The pair's struggle to remain firm above the 0.6070 mark keeps it near the lows recorded in May. Significantly, NZD/USD is still trading under the important Simple Moving Averages (SMA) of 20, 100, and 200 days, inferring a neutral to bearish perspective.
The daily technical indicators affirm the bearish stance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39, moving downward compared to the Wednesday session's reading of 45. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to show rising red bars, indicating an escalating bearish momentum.
NZD/USD daily chart
Resistance is now situated at the earlier support level of 0.6070, succeeded by the 20-day SMA around the 0.6100 level, then at 0.6150 and further above at 0.6200. Bulls require a decisive closing above these points to indicate a bullish reversal, shifting the focus upward.
The downside observes robust support at 0.6050, followed by 0.6030, adjusting to the bearish tilt, a significant benchmark at 0.6000 comes into sight. An appreciable plunge beneath these levels would certify the bearish outlook, potentially leading to a correction toward lower levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The loss of 0.6700 could spark extra weakness
The selling pressure in the risk-linked universe gathered extra pace on the back of the firmer tone in the greenback, motivating AUD/USD to retreat for yet another session and challenge the key support around 0.6700.
EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD partially reversed the recent two-day advance on Thursday, breaking below the key support at 1.0900 the figure amidst the increasing upside impetus in the US Dollar and the dovish hold by the ECB.
Gold approaches $2,450 as US Dollar corrects
Gold holds steady above $2,460 on Thursday after posting small losses on Wednesday. The rebound seen in the US Dollar amid risk aversion and the US Treasury bond yields' resilience, however, limits XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Shiba Inu crushed by 5 trillion SHIB transfer, $230 million WazirX hack
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem suffered a steep correction early on Thursday, following a hack on an Indian crypto exchange. Data from on-chain intelligence tracker Arkham shows that WazirX exchange was exploited for over $102 million in SHIB tokens.
ECB review: A ‘wide open’ September meeting
Today, the ECB held its policy rates unchanged, as unanimously expected by markets and analysts. The central bank did not send any signals for the September decision, where it repeated its call for a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach.