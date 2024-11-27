NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pair soared and approaches 20-day SMA

- NZD/USD soared 1.02% to trade near 0.5895.
- The pair approached the 20-day SMA at around 0.5910, seemingly continuing its recovery.
The NZD/USD rose by 1.02% to trade near 0.5895 in Wednesday's session, continuing its recovery and approaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 0.5910. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that buying pressure is recovering, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows that selling pressure is flat, which prints signs of a recovering buying momentum.
Should the pair breach the 20-day SMA, the outlook may improve further potentially targeting the 0.6000 area. On the downside, bears might invalidate the recovery if they regain the 0.5800 area and push the pair back below yearly lows. In addition, traders shouldn’t take their eyes of the looming bearish crossover between the 100 and 200-day SMA at around 0.6070 area which could give arguments to the bearish rhetoric.
NZD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
