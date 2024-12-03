NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pair reversed gains after touching 20-day SMA above 0.5890

- NZD/USD drops 0.10% on Tuesday, settling around 0.5880.
- Bulls failed to sustain the break above the crucial 20-day SMA, pushing NZD/USD back below it again.
- Indicators display mixed signals with hints of a bullish recovery.
The NZD/USD pair retreated on Tuesday's session, giving up the initial gains after reaching a daily high of 0.5890, just above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair fell back below this crucial short-term moving average and settled around 0.5880, down 0.10% on the day. /p>
Despite retreating from its intraday high and displaying a slight downward bias, technical indicators for NZD/USD there are some signs of bullish presence. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which indicates buying and selling pressure, has begun to recover with a mildly increasing slope, suggesting that buying pressure is gaining ground. Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a momentum indicator, has a declining histogram with a greenish tint, indicating that buying pressure is gradually decreasing. This mixed signal suggests a potential shift in market sentiment towards the upside.
That being said, the trailing technical outlook remains bearish, with the pair needing to reclaim the 20-day SMA to shift the momentum in favor of the bulls. Until that happens any signs of a bullish recovery may be invalidated
NZD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
