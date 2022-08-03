  • NZD/USD picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss in a month.
  • China Caixin Services PMI offered positive surprise in July.
  • Recovery needs validation from immediate descending trend line.
  • Bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI challenge upside momentum.

NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6240 after China flashed upbeat services activity numbers for July during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Not only the data but the 100-SMA and a two-week-long ascending support line also recall the Kiwi pair buyers after the bears cheered the biggest daily slump in a month the previous day. That said, RSI remains downbeat and the MACD signals also flash red marks, which in turn challenge the quote’s recent rebound.

It’s worth noting that China Caixin Services PMI for July rose to 55.5 versus 48 expected and 54.5 prior.

With this in mind, NZD/USD buyers approach an immediate descending trend line resistance, near 0.6270, but may have to struggle inside the fortnight-old bullish channel.

Hence, the stated channel’s upper line, near 0.6345, as well as the recent peak of 0.6353 could challenge the upside moves.

Alternatively, the 100-SMA and the aforementioned support line, close to 0.6220 and 0.6210 in that order, could restrict the NZD/USD pair’s immediate downside.

Also acting as the key downside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s upside from July 14, around 0.6170.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6236
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.54%
Today daily open 0.627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6209
Daily SMA50 0.6301
Daily SMA100 0.6487
Daily SMA200 0.6655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6344
Previous Daily Low 0.6251
Previous Weekly High 0.633
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.633
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6287
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6308
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6233
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6195
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.614
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6326
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6381
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0150 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0150 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD is clinging to gains above 1.0150, as the US dollar pulls back amid a brief recovery in risk sentiment. Investors assess ramifications of US Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid Chinese military threats. EU/US Services PMI eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE

GBP/USD is turning south below 1.2200, stalling its rebound, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. UK/US Services PMIs coming up next. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Will it crack $1,792 resistance? US-China woes in focus

Gold: Will it crack $1,792 resistance? US-China woes in focus

Gold price resumes the uptrend amid a weaker US dollar, risk-recovery. The US Treasury yields falter again amid ongoing US-China tensions. XAU/USD bulls regain momentum to test the 50 DMA hurdle at $1,792.

Gold News

Is this sign of a local bottom before Dogecoin price rallies 15%?

Is this sign of a local bottom before Dogecoin price rallies 15%?

Dogecoin price has completed its liquidity objective and is looking ready to move higher. This development could allow traders to realize short-term gains if played correctly. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures