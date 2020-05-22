NZD/USD Price Analysis: Nursing losses after rejection at 0.6130

- NZD/USD feels the pull of gravity as risk sentiment weakens on US-China tussle.
- The pair is trapped in a narrowing price range, according to the daily chart.
NZD/USD is trading in the red near 0.6110 at press time, having faced rejection at 0.6130 early Friday.
On Thursday, the pair traded well within Wednesday's high and low and formed an inside day candlestick pattern. While the pair is nursing losses at press time, it is still trapped in Thursday's trading range.
Essentially, the pair is trapped in a narrowing price range. As a result, the immediate outlook is neutral. Acceptance under Thursday's low of 0.6106 would confirm range breakdown. On the higher side, 0.6150 is the level to beat for the bulls.
A downside break looks likely as the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a weakening of risk sentiment, despite China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target. The dragon nation is planning to spend more this year to battle the coronavirus-induced slowdown.
The escalating US-China tensions over the coronavirus outbreak and their respective interests in Taiwan and Hong Kong looks to be weighing over the risky assets.
Also, the case for range breakdown looks strong due to dovish comments by Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor Orr. The chief said early Friday that the central bank would employ more stimulus measures if needed, mostly in the form of increased bond purchases. Meanwhile, the finance minister said the concept of helicopter money (fiscal stimulus measure) is being discussed
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish below Thursday's low
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6188
- R2 0.6169
- R1 0.6142
- PP 0.6123
-
- S1 0.6096
- S2 0.6077
- S3 0.605
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Yen pops to 107.50 on BOJ's virus-support measures
USD/JPY drops towards 107.50 after BOJ announced additional measures to support the coronavirus-stricken economy. BOJ cited virus outbreak fears, showed readiness to act. US-China tensions continue to weigh on the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD: Sideways churn continues near mid-0.6500s
AUD/USD lacks a clear directional bias despite Australia's outlook downgrade by Fitch. RBA's reduced bond purchases could be helping the AUD avoid losses. China's decision to raise its fiscal deficit target may bode well for the AUD.
NZD/USD nursing losses after rejection at 0.6130
NZD/USD feels the pull of gravity as risk sentiment weakens on US-China tussle. The pair is trapped in a narrowing price range. Range breakdown looks likely amid dovish comments from RBNZ's Governor Orr.
Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730
Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal.
WTI: Sellers look for entry below weekly support line under $34.00
WTI struggles to remain strong around 10-week top of $34.74. The black gold stays comfortably below the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 11, around $34.75. Weekly horizontal support add to the downside barriers. Bulls may aim to fill the early-March gap during the fresh run-up.