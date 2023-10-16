NZD/USD Price Analysis: Looking for a climb back into 0.5950

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • NZD/USD looking for a gentle climb back into weekly P0 pivots after Friday's late-week bounce from S1.
  • Technical resistance for hourly candles sitting at 200-hour SMA near 0.5970.
  • Upside momentum constrained by bearish 50-hour SMA, downside potential for the week stretching into 0.5840.

The NZD/USD is catching a minor lift for Monday, testing into the 0.5930 region after the week's opening bids gapped higher into 0.5920 from Friday's closing price of 0.5889. 

With the broader market seeing risk appetite moderately recover, the US Dollar (USD) is getting pushing slightly lower, giving the Kiwi (NZD) some much-needed breathing room after a sharp decline from last week's peak at 0.6056.

The 0.6000 major handle is now benched far above intraday price action, with the R1 weekly pivot sitting above near 0.6012.

Looking to the medium-term, daily candlesticks have the Kiwi dropping back below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is pushing downwards into 0.5950, and the previous swing low into 0.5870 remains firmly in play. 

The NZD/USD has been trapped in a constraining pattern ever since tumbling into the 0.5900 region in August, down from July's peaks at 0.6413, and the 200-day SMA is rolling over into bearish momentum, pushing into 0.6150.

NZD/USD Hourly Chart

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5927
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.5889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5954
Daily SMA50 0.5949
Daily SMA100 0.6057
Daily SMA200 0.6162
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5938
Previous Daily Low 0.5882
Previous Weekly High 0.6056
Previous Weekly Low 0.5882
Previous Monthly High 0.605
Previous Monthly Low 0.5847
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5903
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5917
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5868
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5847
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5812
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5924
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5959
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.598

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6440 ahead of RBA meeting Minutes Premium

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6440 ahead of RBA meeting Minutes

AUD/USD turned north on Monday, as demand for the American Dollar receded on the back of a better market mood. Nevertheless, investors retain the cautious stance amid economic uncertainty, Middle East tensions.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 as mood improves Premium

EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 as mood improves

EUR/USD extended its daily recovery toward the 1.0550 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The bullish opening in Wall Street despite escalating geopolitical tensions caused the US Dollar (USD) to continue to weaken and provided a boost to the pair.

EUR/USD News

Gold recovers from near $1,900 holds near recent highs Premium

Gold recovers from near $1,900 holds near recent highs

Spot Gold gapped lower at the weekly opening, retreating from a multi-week high of $1,932.61 a troy ounce to trade as low as $1,908.19 on Monday. Financial markets continue to look at the Middle East for clues as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Gold News

Over $1 billion in open interest wiped out along with liquidated shorts on false reports of spot ETF approval

Over $1 billion in open interest wiped out along with liquidated shorts on false reports of spot ETF approval

Bitcoin (BTC) price reacted to false reports of an approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regarding BlackRock's iShares spot BTC  Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The surge saw up more than $1 billion in aggregate open interest wiped from the market. 

Read more

US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction Premium

US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction

Higher prices? No problem – that seems to have been the attitude of America's relentless shoppers in the past few years. Will it continue? There are good reasons to expect upcoming data to show robust consumption, and consequent US Dollar strength. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures