NZD/USD Price Analysis: Limited upside potential despite defending 0.6900

  • NZD/USD picks up bids towards intraday high, consolidates the heaviest daily loss in a week.
  • Multiple trend lines, horizontal hurdles question bulls, bears need a break of immediate support line for further rights.

NZD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6920, up 0.10% intraday ahead of Thursday’s European session, after dropping the most in a week the previous day.

Although RSI rebound underpins the kiwi pair’s latest bounce, multiple hurdles to the north probes the bulls.

Among them, a seven-week-old horizontal area and a descending trend line from September 23, respectively around 0.6930-35 and 0.6955, guard the quote’s immediate upside.

Following that, a horizontal region comprising levels marked since late August, near 0.6985-90, will challenge the NZD/USD advances before highlighting the 0.7000 threshold and the monthly resistance line, close to 0.7100.

Alternatively, pullback moves need a clear break of the 0.6900 round figure to tease the NZD/USD sellers before giving back the controls to them on a clear break of an upward sloping support line from August 20, surrounding 0.6865.

While a clear downside break of 0.6865 will direct the bears towards the yearly low of 0.6805, marked in August, September’s bottom near 0.6860 may add to the downside filters.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.692
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.6914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7017
Daily SMA50 0.701
Daily SMA100 0.7043
Daily SMA200 0.7108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.698
Previous Daily Low 0.6876
Previous Weekly High 0.7034
Previous Weekly Low 0.6859
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.694
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7075

 

 

