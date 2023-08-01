NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi trades weak, ahead of Q2 employment data

- NZD/USD fell near the 0.6150 area, losing more than 0.90%.
- New Zealand will release Employment Change, Participation and Unemployment rate data from Q2.
- Labour market outlook to determine following RBNZ decisions.
On Tuesday’s session, the NZD/USD fell sharply as markets await critical labour market data from New Zealand from Q2. As for now, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) pointed out that they were done with tightening and hinted that they will hold rates at restrictive levels for some time.
Markets are expecting the RBNZ to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) until May next year, but incoming data may determine the next decisions. Regarding employment, ANZ analysts expect to see a loosening in the sector and operating well beyond its “maximum sustainable level in the quarter”.
In terms of monetary policy, analysts believe that the data won’t suggest that the RBNZ’s job is done, but it will help to understand how the rates at 5.50% are affecting the labour markets.
That being said, the NZD traded with losses against most of its rivals, including the AUD, JPY, USD, GBP, and EUR.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
From a technical standpoint, the NZD/USD maintains a bearish outlook for the short term, as observed on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned in the negative territory below its midline. Its southward slope is complemented by a negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which shows red bars, signalling a growing bearish momentum. Additionally, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating a challenging position for the buyers in the bigger picture as the bears remain in command.
Support levels: 0.6140, 0.6120, 0.6100.
Resistance levels: 0.6180, 0.6197 (100-day SMA), 0.6222 (200-day SMA).
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6146
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.6209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6198
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.