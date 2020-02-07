NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi melts down to two-month lows near 0.6400 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is under heavy bearish pressure as sellers are printing fresh 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6399 support.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
NZD/USD printed a fresh 2020 low as bears are challenging the 0.6399 support. As the market is under heavy selling pressure a break below the above-mentioned support can lead to further losses towards the 0.6365 and 0.6352 price levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Looking up, resistances are seen near the 0.6412, 0.6435 and 0.6465 price levels.  
  
 
Resistance: 0.6412, 0.6435, 0.6465
Support: 0.6399, 0.6365, 0.6352
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.64
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.90
Today daily open 0.6458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6561
Daily SMA50 0.6591
Daily SMA100 0.6472
Daily SMA200 0.6505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6485
Previous Daily Low 0.6453
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6473
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6433
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6478
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.651

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.0947 a level that was last seen in October 2019, amid coronavirus concerns, generally encouraging US employment data. Modest recovery sees the pair holding below 1.1000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust after the NFP beat with 225K while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.

Gold News

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area. 

Read more

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures