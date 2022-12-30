The daily chart shows NZD/USD testing the 20-day Simple Moving Average that is hovering around 0.6350, a horizontal resistance area. While below, risks are tilted toward another test of the bottom of the current range at 0.6240. A daily close well above 0.6350 would point to further gains.

The NZD/USD bottomed during 2022 at 0.5512 in early October. It then started to recovery, trimming yearly losses. The upside move peaked slightly above 0.6500 two weeks ago. The 0.6500 area is a strong barrier that if broken should open the doors to more gains for the Kiwi.

The Kiwi is among the worst performers on Friday, on a volatile final trading day of 2022. For the year, the NZD lagged among commodity currencies, even after the recovery of the last quarter.

The NZD/USD is trading above 0.6300 during the last trading day of 2022. On a volatile session the pair hit the highest level in a week at 0.6373 and then pulled back to the 0.6330 zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.