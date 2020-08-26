NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi jumps to test critical resistance around 0.6620

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi outperforming during the American session as USD tumbles and modest improvement in risk sentiment.
  • NZD/USD rises to the upper limited of a short-term descendant channel.

A weaker US dollar across the board boosted the NZD/USD pair that outperformed on the back of a stronger kiwi. The pair broke above the 0.6570 resistance, gaining more strength.

So far, NZD/USD peaked at 0.6619, the highest level in a week. It continues to trade around the 0.6615/20 area, a key short-term barrier that contains an horizontal resistance and the upper border of a descendant channel.

A consolidation above 0.6620 would point to more gains targeting 0.6640 and above the last week high at 0.6650. While if NZD/USD fails at the current level, the channel will remain in place, suggesting weakness ahead. The immediate support stands at 0.6595 followed by 0.6565.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

nzdusd

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6611
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 0.6548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6594
Daily SMA50 0.6557
Daily SMA100 0.6358
Daily SMA200 0.6374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6559
Previous Daily Low 0.6514
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6542
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6531
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6495
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar pares data-related gains

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar pares data-related gains

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, recovering as the dollar pares its gains following upbeat Durables Good Orders figures. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's all-important speech on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD picked low hanging fruit, faces bigger test now

XAU/USD picked low hanging fruit, faces bigger test now

Gold is on the rise, emerging from the lows near $1.900 as the market mood improves ahead of a critical speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Gold News

Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”

Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”

The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane

WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane

Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures