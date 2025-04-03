NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi extends advance near 0.5800 with bullish technical signals intact

- NZD/USD trades near the 0.5800 zone on Thursday, extending gains ahead of the Asian session.
- Momentum remains positive with MACD showing a buy signal, while RSI and other oscillators hold in neutral territory.
- Support rests at 0.5776 and 0.5749, while 0.5850 and the 200-day SMA cap upside potential.
The NZD/USD pair continued its positive run on Thursday, holding firm near the 0.5800 area and gaining momentum ahead of the Asian session. Price action remains contained within the upper section of the daily range, signaling steady demand even as short-term momentum indicators remain mixed. Overall, the pair is supported by key short-term averages that lean in favor of further upside.
Daily chart
From a technical perspective, the outlook leans bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to flash a buy signal, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59.87 remains neutral but tilted higher. Other oscillators such as the Williams Percent Range (WPR) at -27.16 and the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 12.35 also reflect a neutral tone, indicating a lack of extreme conditions in momentum.
Key short-term moving averages, including the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.57495, 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.57362, and the 20-day SMA at 0.57449, all suggest upside support. The 100-day SMA at 0.57199 reinforces the positive bias. On the flip side, the longer-term 200-day SMA at 0.59049 stands as a key resistance level, alongside the 0.58517 zone, which could limit bullish continuation in the near term.
Support is seen at 0.57766, followed by 0.57629 and 0.57495. These levels could cushion any pullbacks should momentum stall. Overall, while the pair remains buoyant, further gains may depend on a break above the 200-day SMA, which would strengthen the bullish case further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
