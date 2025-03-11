NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi defends key support but face resistance

Looking at support and resistance levels, the first resistance appears around the 0.5750 region, followed by stronger resistance at 0.5780. If bulls manage to push the pair above these levels, a retest of the 100-day SMA could be on the table. On the downside, initial support stands at 0.5690, with stronger demand seen around the 20-day SMA, which remains a critical level for maintaining a positive outlook.

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising sharply within positive territory, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory, with flat red bars signaling a lack of strong directional bias. This suggests that while buyers managed to defend key support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), further upside could face resistance unless momentum builds.

The NZD/USD pair edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the Asian session, moving near the 0.5710 zone after rebounding from recent lows. The uptick of 0.26% reflects some buying interest, yet the broader technical setup suggests that bears are still lurking around, limiting further gains.

