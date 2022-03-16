NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls brace an upside after a pullback near 0.6820

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Antipodean bulls are firmer above 20-period EMA.
  • The RSI (14) has surpassed 60.00, showing no signs of divergence and overbought.
  • The kiwi is underpinned against the greenback after a pullback near 0.6820.

The NZD/USD is inching higher after hitting a low of 0.6767 as the demand for the risk-sensitive assets have jumped sharply. The major has printed a fresh weekly high at 0.6844 and is expected to continue its strength going forward.

On a four-hour scale, NZD/USD is auctioning in a rising channel in which the market participants consider pullbacks towards the lower end as a buying opportunity. The upper end of the rising channel is placed from February 4 high at 0.6684 and the lower end is marked from January 28 low at 0.6529. The major has sensed support near the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 0.6760. The asset has breached the trendline placed from March 7 high at 0.6926.

The pair is comfortable holding above the 20-period EMA at 0.6797, which adds to the upside filters.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has breached 60.00 from below, showing no signs of divergence and overbought. Holding above 60.00 levels indicates a bullish setup going forward.

Now, the kiwi bulls will find significant bids near pullback at the above-mentioned trendline around 0.6820. A successful test of the trendline will drive the pair higher towards March 10 high at 0.6876, which will be followed by March 7 high at 0.6926.

On the flip side, bears can dictate levels if the pair slip below February 22’s average traded price at 0.6718 decisively, which will drag the major to February 27 low at 0.6664. Breach of the latter will drag the asset towards February 24 low at 0.6630.

NZD/USD hourly chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6835
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 0.6771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6769
Daily SMA50 0.6728
Daily SMA100 0.682
Daily SMA200 0.692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6793
Previous Daily Low 0.6728
Previous Weekly High 0.6926
Previous Weekly Low 0.6796
Previous Monthly High 0.681
Previous Monthly Low 0.6565
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6735
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.667
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6865

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

