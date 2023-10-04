NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses near 0.5900 after RBNZ decision

By Akhtar Faruqui
  • NZD/USD weakens after RBNZ’s decision to keep OCR unchanged at 5.5%.
  • Economic indicators suggest bearish sentiment around the Kiwi pair.
  • The September’s low emerges as the support, aligned to 0.5850 major level.

NZD/USD continues the losses on the third day amid risk-off sentiment due to US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5%, as widely expected, which adds up the pressure on the Kiwi pair.

The prevailing downward momentum in the pair indicates a bearish bias, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level. The NZD/USD pair trades lower around 0.5900 psychological level during the Asian session on Wednesday, following the support region around September’s low at 0.5859 lined up with 0.5850 major level.

A firm break below the latter could influence the Kiwi bears to navigate the region around 0.5800 psychological level.

On the upside, the immediate barrier is likely at the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5931, aligned with the major level at 0.5950. If the pair breaks above this level, it could open the doors for further exploration towards the region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.5980.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is signaling weakness for bulls of the NZD/USD pair, with the MACD line positioned below the centerline and shows convergence above the signal line. This setup indicates potentially weak momentum in the price movement.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

NZD/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5902
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.5909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5925
Daily SMA50 0.5977
Daily SMA100 0.6073
Daily SMA200 0.6175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5975
Previous Daily Low 0.5887
Previous Weekly High 0.605
Previous Weekly Low 0.5899
Previous Monthly High 0.605
Previous Monthly Low 0.5847
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5941
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5872
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5836
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5785
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.596
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6011
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

