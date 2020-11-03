NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eases ahead of 0.6840 resistance confluence

NZD/USD fails to keep Monday’s recovery moves beyond 0.6635.

Key SMAs, short-term falling trend line question buyers amid normal RSI conditions.

Bears eye the previous day’s low during further weakness.

NZD/USD wavers around 0.6630 during Tuesday’s Asian trading. The kiwi pair snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday before portraying the pullback from 0.6636 in the last few hours.

In doing so, the quote softens ahead of the key upside hurdle comprising 100-HMA and downward sloping resistance line from October 28.

With the RSI neither around the oversold nor overbought area, NZD/USD prices can extend the latest weakness towards Monday’s low of 0.6589. Though, the 0.6600 round-figure becomes immediate support to watch.

On the flip side, a clear break of 0.6840 resistance joint will confront a 200-HMA level of 0.6660 and Friday’s top of 0.6670 during the extra rise.

In a case where the NZD/USD bulls dominate past-0.6670, the 0.6700 threshold will precede October’s high surrounding 0.6726 to grab the market attention.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected