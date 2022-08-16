- NZD/USD extends pullback from a four-month-old resistance line.
- RSI’s retreat, softer MACD signals also keep sellers hopeful.
- Monthly support line, 50-DMA can challenge bears below 100-DMA.
NZD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.6350 as it extends the previous day’s pullback towards the 100-DMA during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In addition to the Kiwi pair’s U-turn from the downward sloping resistance line from late April, around 0.6455 by the press time, recently easing RSI (14) and receding bullish bias of the MACD also favor the latest south-run.
It’s worth noting, however, that the NZD/USD weakness past the 100-DMA support of 0.6320 appears difficult as an upward sloping support line from mid-July, near 0.6260, will precede the 50-DMA level of 0.6244 to challenge the bears.
If at all, the NZD/USD prices remain weak past 0.6244, May’s low around 0.6175 and multiple levels marked near the 0.6100 threshold please the sellers.
On the contrary, recovery remains elusive beneath the aforementioned resistance line, close to 0.6455 at the latest.
Even so, the monthly high near 0.6470 and a horizontal area including highs marked since May, surrounding 0.6570-75, will be crucial to watch for the NZD/USD bulls.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6349
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|0.6372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.627
|Daily SMA100
|0.6436
|Daily SMA200
|0.6619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6457
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6355
|Previous Weekly High
|0.647
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6228
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When are the RBA minutes and how might they affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7120 as bears take a breather ahead of the key RBA Minutes, especially after the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. In addition to the pre-event anxiety, an absence of major data/events and mixed concerns surrounding inflation and growth also appear to restrict immediate pair moves.
EUR/USD looks south towards 1.0100 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is extending the previous sell-off, 1.0100 appears at risk. US dollar holds higher ground amid a cautious mood, despite weaker yields. Daily technical setup suggests more pain for the pair, eyes on German ZEW.
Gold bears eye $1,750 on rising wedge confirmation, firmer USD
Gold price keeps the previous day’s downside break of the fortnight-old rising wedge while flashing $1,780 as a quote during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s sustained rebound.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Enjin Coin Price - A 3000% rally by 2023
Enjin coin price could become a crypto outperformer in the next bullrun. Key levels have been identified. The Enjin token, an Ethereum based gaming token witnessed a 14,000% rise between March 2020 lows at $0.03 and the 2021 highs at $4.85.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!