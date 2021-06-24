NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step back from two-week-old hurdle around 0.7050

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD probes three-day uptrend with a short-term key resistance line.
  • Bullish MACD, weekly support line keep buyers hopeful.
  • Horizontal area from early May adds to the upside filters.

NZD/USD eases to 0.7042, following a pullback from a fortnight-old resistance, amid early Thursday. Even so, the kiwi bears remain unconvinced as MACD flashes bullish signals and the prices are well beyond the weekly support line.

Hence, the latest weakness in the quote may aim for the immediate rising trend line support, near the 0.7000 threshold, to back the bears. Following that, the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6925 and the 0.6900 round figures will be in the spotlight.

During the fall, Tuesday’s bottom surrounding 0.6960 may offer an intermediate halt to the NZD/USD sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line from June 11, around 0.7070, won’t be a green pass for the NZD/USD bulls as a horizontal region comprising lows marked during May and mid-June, close to 0.7105–15, will act as an additional barrier to the north.

It’s worth noting that there are multiple bumps to the pair’s upward trajectory beyond 0.7115 until it crosses the June 10 swing low of 0.7165, which in turn can test the pair buyers.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7046
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.7044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7147
Daily SMA50 0.7184
Daily SMA100 0.7171
Daily SMA200 0.7045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7072
Previous Daily Low 0.6995
Previous Weekly High 0.7161
Previous Weekly Low 0.6923
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.708
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7115
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7157

 

 

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD: Prints bearish flag on 4H above 1.1900

EUR/USD eases from intraday top to 1.1930 amid a subdued Asian session on Thursday. Although the major currency pair is on the way to snap a three-week downtrend, it forms a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

GBP/USD: 100-DMA breakout keeps buyers hopeful, BOE eyed

GBP/USD pokes intraday high during the four-day uptrend. The cable pair cheers the previous day's upside break of 100 DMA amid upbeat RSI conditions. Bulls are chained ahead of the key monetary policy meeting of the BOE.

Gold teases bears around $1,780 in search of fresh clues

Gold trims weekly gains, the first in four, with a recent retreat to $1,778 amid a lackluster Asian session on Thursday. Even so, the commodity is on the way to snap the two-month uptrend with a 6.7% downside so far in June.

SafeMoon price craves new opportunity, but SAFEMOON rally not on the horizon

SafeMoon price fails to build on the golden cross signal on June 16 as the weight of the deteriorating cryptocurrency complex plunged SAFEMOON to a new correction low. The initial recovery was impulsive.

Will BOE follow the Fed?

The trend in GBP/USD has been sour mainly on the back of the exponential growth of new contagions related to the coronavirus Delta variant, with fears of the further easing lockdown measures. Also, the rise in DXY post hawkish Fed policy weighed on pound.

