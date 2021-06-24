NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step back from two-week-old hurdle around 0.7050

It’s worth noting that there are multiple bumps to the pair’s upward trajectory beyond 0.7115 until it crosses the June 10 swing low of 0.7165, which in turn can test the pair buyers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line from June 11, around 0.7070, won’t be a green pass for the NZD/USD bulls as a horizontal region comprising lows marked during May and mid-June, close to 0.7105–15, will act as an additional barrier to the north.

Hence, the latest weakness in the quote may aim for the immediate rising trend line support, near the 0.7000 threshold, to back the bears. Following that, the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6925 and the 0.6900 round figures will be in the spotlight.

NZD/USD eases to 0.7042, following a pullback from a fortnight-old resistance, amid early Thursday. Even so, the kiwi bears remain unconvinced as MACD flashes bullish signals and the prices are well beyond the weekly support line.

