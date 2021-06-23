NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls rejected by 200-day EMA

- NZD/USD snaps two-day uptrend, takes offers around intraday low of late.
- Failures to cross the key moving average direct the bears to two-month-old horizontal support.
- Downbeat momentum will test sellers below the yellow bottom.
NZD/USD remains pressured near intraday low surrounding the 0.7000 threshold, down 0.26% on a day, amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair prints daily losses for the first time since Friday while taking a U-turn from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The pair’s failure to cross the key EMA joins the descending Momentum line to suggest the quote’s further weakness.
However, a horizontal area comprising the yearly bottoms between 0.6945 and 0.6935 becomes crucial support to watch during the pair’s further declines.
If at all the NZD/USD bears dominate past 0.6935, the 0.6900 round figure may offer an intermediate halt before dragging the quote to September 2020 tops near 0.6800.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of 200-day EMA, around 0.7030, will aim for a downward sloping trend line from May 26, close to 0.7140.
Though the early April highs and a seven-week-old horizontal line, respectively around 0.7070 and 0.7120, could entertain the NZD/USD buyers during recovery moves above 200-day EMA.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7009
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7027
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7159
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7173
|Daily SMA200
|0.7043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7161
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.
GBP/USD: Clings to 100-DMA ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD sellers attack intraday low near 1.3940, keeping choppy moves inside a 10-pips trading range, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 100-day SMA after rising for the last two consecutive days.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 1.1985 on double top breakout
EUR/USD extends bounce off 11-week low, marked last week, amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently picks up bids to 1.1942 following the upside break of the highs marked during Friday and Monday.
MATIC risk is still heavily tilted to the downside
MATIC price breakout from a symmetrical triangle on June 15 suggested a continuation of the relative strength versus the cryptocurrency market. Polygon may finally close below the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since early November 2020.
Global equities gaining after Wall Street rebound
Stocks are rising currently US stocks closed sharply higher Monday as Fed speakers including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric.