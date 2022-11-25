The New Zealand Dollar has not been impacted much despite Retail Sales data missed estimates.

NZD/USD is hoping for a cushion around the 20-MA (High-Low) band.

A slippage in the RSI (14) to the 40.00-60.00 range is merely a loss of momentum, not a bearish reversal.

The NZD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 0.6250 in the Asian session. The market mood is extremely quiet as investors are returning gradually after a holiday on account of Thanksgiving Day. Also, the USD Index (DXY) has turned flat after displaying a wild gyration in the morning trade.

The Kiwi asset has not been impacted much after New Zealand Retail Sales missed estimates. The economic data landed at 0.4%, lower than the consensus of 0.5% but remained firmer from the prior release than the prior release of -2.3%.

On an hourly scale, the Kiwi asset is looking for the ground near the 20-period Moving Average (High-Low) in the dimensions of 0.6252-0.6270. Broadly, the upward-sloping trendline placed from November 10 low at 0.5841 will act as a major support for the counter.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has fallen into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. This indicates that the New Zealand Dollar has lost momentum, however, the upside bias is still intact.

Should the asset break above Thursday’s high at 0.6288, the New Zealand Dollar bulls will drive the asset towards August 1 high at 0.6353, followed by the round-level resistance at 0.6400.

Alternatively, a decline below weekly lows at 0.6088 will drag the Kiwi asset toward November 14 low at 0.6061. A slippage below the latter will expose the major to drag further near the psychological support of 0.6000.

NZD/USD hourly chart