- The New Zealand Dollar has not been impacted much despite Retail Sales data missed estimates.
- NZD/USD is hoping for a cushion around the 20-MA (High-Low) band.
- A slippage in the RSI (14) to the 40.00-60.00 range is merely a loss of momentum, not a bearish reversal.
The NZD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 0.6250 in the Asian session. The market mood is extremely quiet as investors are returning gradually after a holiday on account of Thanksgiving Day. Also, the USD Index (DXY) has turned flat after displaying a wild gyration in the morning trade.
The Kiwi asset has not been impacted much after New Zealand Retail Sales missed estimates. The economic data landed at 0.4%, lower than the consensus of 0.5% but remained firmer from the prior release than the prior release of -2.3%.
On an hourly scale, the Kiwi asset is looking for the ground near the 20-period Moving Average (High-Low) in the dimensions of 0.6252-0.6270. Broadly, the upward-sloping trendline placed from November 10 low at 0.5841 will act as a major support for the counter.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has fallen into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. This indicates that the New Zealand Dollar has lost momentum, however, the upside bias is still intact.
Should the asset break above Thursday’s high at 0.6288, the New Zealand Dollar bulls will drive the asset towards August 1 high at 0.6353, followed by the round-level resistance at 0.6400.
Alternatively, a decline below weekly lows at 0.6088 will drag the Kiwi asset toward November 14 low at 0.6061. A slippage below the latter will expose the major to drag further near the psychological support of 0.6000.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6259
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6015
|Daily SMA50
|0.5838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6019
|Daily SMA200
|0.6303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.622
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6206
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6062
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6750 amid light trading
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6750. as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a relatively quiet Asian session. The Aussie stands resilient to the mounting concerns surrounding China's covid resurgence. Light trading on Black Friday seems to help AUD/USD.
EUR/USD looks to 1.0450 amid mixed market mood on Black Friday
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance while recapturing the 1.0400 mark in the Asian session this Black Friday. The Euro pair is drawing support from a broadly subdued US Dollar even though risk sentiment remains tepid due to thin market conditions.
Gold faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP
Gold price is challenging bearish commitments near the $1,760 round figure, extending its upbeat momentum into the fourth straight trading day. The bright metal is on track to book weekly gains after a negative end a week ago.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.